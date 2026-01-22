Left Menu

Protest at Parliament: Diaspora Demands Protection for Bangladeshi Minorities

British Hindus and Bangladeshi diaspora groups protested in London, urging the UK government to ensure the protection of minorities in Bangladesh under the Mohammad Yunus-led interim government. They called for action against ongoing violence, including killings and persecution of religious minorities, demanding peaceful and fair elections in Bangladesh.

On a rainy evening at London's Parliament Square, British Hindus and groups from the Bangladeshi diaspora protested the persecution of minorities in Bangladesh, pleading with the UK government to ensure protective measures under the interim leadership of Mohammad Yunus.

The protest attracted families and organizations like the Bengali Hindu Adarsha Sangha UK, INSIGHT UK, and Hindu Council UK. They waved signs with slogans such as "#SaveBangladeshiHindus" amidst chants demanding a stop to the violence against Hindus in Bangladesh.

Claiming that Hindus face daily persecution under false blasphemy charges, the demonstrators urged UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper to consider using British aid as leverage. The protest reflected concerns raised in the House of Commons for fair elections, with commitments from UK MPs to human rights advocacy.

