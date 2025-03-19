Left Menu

Narrow Avoidance: Southwest Flight's Close Call at Chicago Midway

A Southwest Airlines flight narrowly avoided a collision at Chicago Midway Airport on February 25. The incident involved a business jet entering the runway unauthorized. The quick action of the Southwest first officer, who called for a go-around, prevented disaster, circling the plane for another approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 00:43 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 00:43 IST
Narrow Avoidance: Southwest Flight's Close Call at Chicago Midway
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Southwest Airlines flight was forced to abort its landing at Chicago Midway Airport on February 25 to avoid a collision with a business jet, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) reported on Tuesday.

The incident involved a FlexJet Challenger business jet that entered the runway without authorization. This prompted the pilots of the Southwest Boeing 737-800 to execute a go-around, enabling the aircraft to circle and make another landing attempt. The Southwest first officer observed the unauthorized jet and called for immediate evasive action.

The NTSB highlighted how the swift response from the Southwest team prevented potential disaster, as the aircraft was perilously close, being less than 200 feet from the business jet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

Breakthrough innovations in drug delivery: How advanced materials are shaping future of medicine

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025