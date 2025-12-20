India Geared for T20 Series Against Sri Lanka Post World Cup Triumph

The Indian women's cricket team is set to face Sri Lanka in a five-match T20 series, following their historic ODI World Cup victory. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur expressed excitement for the upcoming series, which begins more than a month after their triumph.

Harmanpreet mentioned the team's focus on preparing for next year's T20 World Cup, with the series serving as an opportunity to integrate new players and evaluate strategies. She acknowledged Sri Lanka's balanced team, emphasizing the significance of this series in honing their skills for future challenges.

The Indian team, brimming with confidence from their World Cup win, aims to play with a free mindset, showcasing their strengths while understanding and exploiting the opposition's weaknesses. The series is a crucial step toward maintaining their winning momentum on an international stage.