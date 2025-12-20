Left Menu

Tragic Incident in Rajasthan: Father Allegedly Strangles Daughter Amid Marital Dispute

A tragic incident unfolded in Rajasthan's Alwar district where a father allegedly strangled his nine-year-old daughter following a disagreement with his wife. The accused was apprehended after initially fleeing the scene. Tensions arose as the man suspected his wife's character, leading to frequent quarrels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 20-12-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 19:46 IST
Tragic Incident in Rajasthan: Father Allegedly Strangles Daughter Amid Marital Dispute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a harrowing incident in Rajasthan's Alwar district, a father allegedly strangled his nine-year-old daughter amid a marital dispute, authorities reported on Saturday. The shocking event has gripped the local community with grief and anger.

The accused, who had initially fled after the horrific act, was successfully apprehended by the police on Friday. The crime allegedly took place on Thursday in a village under the Pratapgarh area, where the young girl's body was discovered in the nearby bushes.

Investigations reveal that the father reportedly committed the crime to pressure his wife to return after she had left him due to ongoing disputes. Accusations of assault and suspicion over the wife's character had led to frequent arguments, according to the police statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart farming: Big Data and AI redefine agricultural decision-making

Last-mile delivery becomes urban pressure point: Can integrated smart logistics fix it?

AI prompts now shape how machines think and decide

Rage bait goes automated as AI reshapes online discourse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025