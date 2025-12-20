Tragic Incident in Rajasthan: Father Allegedly Strangles Daughter Amid Marital Dispute

In a harrowing incident in Rajasthan's Alwar district, a father allegedly strangled his nine-year-old daughter amid a marital dispute, authorities reported on Saturday. The shocking event has gripped the local community with grief and anger.

The accused, who had initially fled after the horrific act, was successfully apprehended by the police on Friday. The crime allegedly took place on Thursday in a village under the Pratapgarh area, where the young girl's body was discovered in the nearby bushes.

Investigations reveal that the father reportedly committed the crime to pressure his wife to return after she had left him due to ongoing disputes. Accusations of assault and suspicion over the wife's character had led to frequent arguments, according to the police statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)