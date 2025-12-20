Left Menu

Spiritual Heritage: A Beacon for Global Peace

President Droupadi Murmu highlighted the importance of India’s spiritual heritage in addressing global challenges. At a conference in Hyderabad, she emphasized the significance of values like 'vasudhaiva kutumbakam', Yoga, and spirituality for fostering peace, unity, and national progress, amidst modern-day challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 20-12-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 19:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu, speaking at a conference in Hyderabad, emphasized the pivotal role of India's spiritual heritage in solving global crises.

She remarked on the fusion of modernity and spirituality as Indian civilization's strength, urging the adoption of concepts like 'vasudhaiva kutumbakam' for world peace.

Addressing future challenges, Murmu stressed the value of inner stability and spirituality for social unity, commending the Brahma Kumaris for spreading Indian values globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

