Shalinitai Patil, wife of former Maharashtra CM late Vasantdada Patil and former state minister, passes away at 94.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-12-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 19:47 IST
- Country:
- India
Shalinitai Patil, wife of former Maharashtra CM late Vasantdada Patil and former state minister, passes away at 94.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Power Tussle Escalates in Karnataka's Congress Leadership
Odisha CM Visits Statue of Equality, Honors Ramanujacharya's Legacy
Bangladesh in Turmoil: The Legacy of Sharif Osman Hadi
Legacy of Leadership: Remembering Shalinitai Patil's Impact
Gandhi's Legacy in Jeopardy: Political Battle Over MGNREGA Replacement