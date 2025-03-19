Kolkata Airport Boosts Safety with New Airfield Fire Tenders

In a significant move to enhance airport safety, Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport has commissioned three new state-of-the-art airfield crash fire tenders (ACFTs). These vehicles have been manufactured in Dubai, UAE, and bring advanced capabilities to the airport's firefighting arsenal.

The commissioning ceremony took place on Tuesday and was led by airport director Pravat Ranjan Beuria, along with other Airports Authority of India (AAI) officials. Each ACFT can accelerate from zero to 80 kmph in under 35 seconds and can carry 10,000 litres of water, 1,300 litres of foam, and 250 kg of dry chemical powder (DCP) to effectively combat significant fires.

With the addition of these high-performance 6x6 configuration vehicles, the airport is now better equipped to handle fires involving aircraft and facilities. The AAI emphasized the critical role these new vehicles will play in improving rapid response and effective fire suppression at the airport.

(With inputs from agencies.)