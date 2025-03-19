Left Menu

Kolkata Airport Boosts Safety with New Airfield Fire Tenders

Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport has added three new airfield crash fire tenders to its fleet. These Dubai-manufactured vehicles can quickly reach a speed of 80 kmph and have significant firefighting capabilities. The addition bolsters the airport's rapid response to fires.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 19-03-2025 10:37 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 10:37 IST
In a significant move to enhance airport safety, Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport has commissioned three new state-of-the-art airfield crash fire tenders (ACFTs). These vehicles have been manufactured in Dubai, UAE, and bring advanced capabilities to the airport's firefighting arsenal.

The commissioning ceremony took place on Tuesday and was led by airport director Pravat Ranjan Beuria, along with other Airports Authority of India (AAI) officials. Each ACFT can accelerate from zero to 80 kmph in under 35 seconds and can carry 10,000 litres of water, 1,300 litres of foam, and 250 kg of dry chemical powder (DCP) to effectively combat significant fires.

With the addition of these high-performance 6x6 configuration vehicles, the airport is now better equipped to handle fires involving aircraft and facilities. The AAI emphasized the critical role these new vehicles will play in improving rapid response and effective fire suppression at the airport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

