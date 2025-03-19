Left Menu

Railway Resilience: Keeping Tracks Safe with Strategic Maintenance

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw addressed the Lok Sabha, emphasizing the necessity of daily track maintenance to prevent rail accidents. Unlike highways, railways demand specific upkeep due to micro fractures from steel wheels on steel tracks. A 2018 policy ensures tracks remain vacant for at least three hours daily for maintenance, significantly reducing rail fractures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2025 13:41 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 13:41 IST
In a recent session of the Lok Sabha, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted the critical importance of routine maintenance on railway tracks nationwide, aimed at ensuring the safety of train travel. Vaishnaw elaborated that railway upkeep differs from other infrastructure measures like highways due to the unique challenges posed by the steel-on-steel interaction of wheels on tracks.

The minister pointed out that the constant high-speed travel of trains, ranging between 70 to 100 km per hour, often results in micro fractures on the tracks, making regular repairs imperative. Without these repairs, there is an increased risk of rail fractures, potentially leading to accidents.

Vaishnaw also noted that a tough decision in 2018 mandated that every rail section should have at least three hours of vacant tracks for maintenance daily. This decision followed a detailed study by IIT Bombay, leading to a decrease in rail fractures from 2,500 to less than 250, showcasing the efficacy of the maintenance schedule.

