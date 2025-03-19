Foreign Investors Flee India: A Bull Run in China's Stock Market

Global investors are withdrawing from India's stock market at an unprecedented rate, redirecting their capital towards China. This marks a significant shift in the investment landscape between two major Asian economies over the past six months.

The withdrawal is driven by high inflation and interest rates in India, leading to a reduction in Indian stocks' value by 13% since September's peak, resulting in a $1 trillion loss in market value. In contrast, China's promise of stimulative economic policies has reignited investor interest, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index surging 36% since late September.

Investment firms, including Morgan Stanley and Fidelity International, have reduced their holdings in India, favoring China amid a positive outlook. Despite the selloff, some experts believe India's strong economic fundamentals could eventually stabilize foreign investor sentiment.

