Eurozone Yields Decline Amid Federal Reserve Policy Anticipation

Eurozone yields fell to two-week lows as investors focused on the forthcoming Federal Reserve policy meeting and U.S. tariff threats, following the German Parliament's decision to significantly boost public spending.

The Bundestag's move marks a departure from years of fiscal prudence, aiming to spur economic growth and increase military expenditure. The Fed is set to reveal its policy decision post the Bank of Japan's steady interest rate announcement. Meanwhile, despite indications of a potential delay, President Trump plans to implement new tariff rates soon.

Germany's bond yields show fluctuations amid trading forecasts and Fitch's credit rating assessments, while Italy experiences a decrease in yields. The market keeps a close watch on the economic ripple effect of U.S. trade tensions and internal fiscal changes across Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)