Firstsource Solutions Earns Top ESG Honors in S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2025

Firstsource Solutions Limited, a part of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, has been recognized in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook for the second consecutive year. Achieving top ranks in the Professional Services category, it has increased its ESG score by 19 points, reaffirming its sustainability commitment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-03-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 17:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Firstsource Solutions Limited, a company under the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, has been acknowledged in the notable S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook for the second year running, now earning the 'Industry Mover' title and securing a 'Top 5% S&P Global CSA Score' for FY2025.

The company achieved an S&P Global Sustainable1 ESG Score and CSA Score of 81, a remarkable 19-point uptick from 2023, positioning it in the top 99th percentile, particularly within the 'Professional Services' sector.

Dr. Sanjiv Goenka, Chairman of RPSG Group and Firstsource, emphasized the significance of this acknowledgment as it reinforces their dedication to sustainability, focusing on responsible growth, innovation, and long-term value creation while progressively achieving ESG milestones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

