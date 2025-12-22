Left Menu

Confrontation in St. Paul: ICE Agents Fire Shots as Immigration Tensions Rise

An ICE agent in St. Paul, Minnesota, fired shots at a Cuban immigrant living in the US illegally after he struck agents with an SUV. The immigrant was subdued after biting an agent. Tensions have been rising in the area amid a federal immigration crackdown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stpaul | Updated: 22-12-2025 04:36 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 04:36 IST
Confrontation in St. Paul: ICE Agents Fire Shots as Immigration Tensions Rise
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent fired shots at a Cuban immigrant in St. Paul, Minnesota, after the individual struck agents with an SUV, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

The incident escalated as the man, who was living in the U.S. illegally, bit an ICE agent while attempting to flee on foot. The altercation occurred outside the man's apartment, Assistant Homeland Security Secretary Tricia McLaughlin reported.

Tensions over immigration are mounting in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area amid a federal crackdown. The detained man had entered the U.S. under a discontinued 2024 program. Local police responded to reports of gunshots but soon learned ICE agents were involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Price-Adjusted GDP Shows Asia and the Pacific at the Center of Global Economic Power

Asia’s Missing Exports: How Trade Delays and Policy Gaps Are Holding Back Growth

From Manufacturing Success to High Income: How Malaysia Must Rethink Its Growth Model

Making Nature Bankable: How China Is Unlocking Finance for Ecological Restoration

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025