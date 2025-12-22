Confrontation in St. Paul: ICE Agents Fire Shots as Immigration Tensions Rise

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent fired shots at a Cuban immigrant in St. Paul, Minnesota, after the individual struck agents with an SUV, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

The incident escalated as the man, who was living in the U.S. illegally, bit an ICE agent while attempting to flee on foot. The altercation occurred outside the man's apartment, Assistant Homeland Security Secretary Tricia McLaughlin reported.

Tensions over immigration are mounting in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area amid a federal crackdown. The detained man had entered the U.S. under a discontinued 2024 program. Local police responded to reports of gunshots but soon learned ICE agents were involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)