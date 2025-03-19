Left Menu

European Commission Unveils Massive Defense Financing Proposal

The European Commission has announced plans to finance defense readiness in the EU, aiming to reduce reliance on the U.S. for security. Proposals include borrowing for defense projects, exempting defense spending from EU budget rules, and utilizing existing funds for related infrastructure. The initiative prioritizes EU-origin components.

The European Commission has released new proposals to increase defense readiness, aiming to decrease dependency on U.S. security solutions. The measures, announced Wednesday, include borrowing against the EU budget to finance defense projects across member states.

Approximately 800 billion euros could be mobilized over four years through these initiatives, with EU countries invited to apply for loans under the Security Action For Europe (SAFE) program to fund priority defense projects. The proposal also allows exemptions from EU spending limits on defense for four years, starting in 2025.

In addition to borrowing, the initiative seeks to integrate private savings into defense and technology investments through the Savings and Investment Union (SIU). By utilizing EU and EIB resources, the scheme aims to attract private investment and promote industry collaboration within the European Economic Area.

