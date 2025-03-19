Left Menu

Egypt's Bold Move: Joining the IMEE Corridor

Egypt signals interest in joining the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, highlighting its strategic location and infrastructure. Minister Hassan El-Khatib emphasized the Suez Canal and inland connections as key assets. Amid regional conflicts, Egypt shares economic goals with India, aiming to boost trade and economic growth through this venture.

Egypt's Bold Move: Joining the IMEE Corridor
Egypt's Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade, Hassan El-Khatib, announced on Wednesday the nation's intention to join the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEE Corridor), positioning itself as a crucial part of this expansive trade network.

The minister underscored Egypt's compelling trade infrastructure and strategic position as reasons for their inclusion in the initiative. "We told our Indian friends: you need to look at this," El-Khatib relayed, emphasizing the readiness of Egypt's infrastructure connected to major ports like Alexandria.

Formalized at the G20 Summit on September 9, 2023, with major global players as signatories, the corridor aims to enhance trade efficiency. El-Khatib highlighted Egypt's use of the Suez Canal, high-speed rail projects, and inland routes as pivotal to offsetting capacity issues, drawing parallels with India's economic aspirations amid geopolitical strains such as the Israel-Hamas conflict.

