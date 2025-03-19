Revolutionizing Delhi's Kashmere Gate ISBT: A Leap Towards Efficiency

Kashmere Gate ISBT in Delhi is poised for a technological overhaul designed to enhance commuter efficiency. New features like real-time bus updates, estimated wait times, and digital displays offer a more traveler-friendly experience.

An Automated Bus Bay Allotment System, facilitated by the Delhi Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited, promises to declutter the terminal through optimized space usage and improved passenger information services.

This initiative, under a Public-Private Partnership model, incorporates Fastag-based traffic management to ensure smoother flow, ultimately aiming to reduce bus turnaround times from the current 45-60 minutes to 30 minutes, significantly boosting bus circulation.

(With inputs from agencies.)