Revolutionizing Delhi's Kashmere Gate ISBT: A Leap Towards Efficiency

Kashmere Gate ISBT in Delhi is enhancing its efficiency with a new Automated Bus Bay Allotment System. This includes real-time updates and Fastag-based traffic management. A Public-Private Partnership will oversee its implementation, aimed at reducing bus turnaround time and optimizing space.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2025 22:40 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 22:40 IST
Kashmere Gate ISBT in Delhi is poised for a technological overhaul designed to enhance commuter efficiency. New features like real-time bus updates, estimated wait times, and digital displays offer a more traveler-friendly experience.

An Automated Bus Bay Allotment System, facilitated by the Delhi Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited, promises to declutter the terminal through optimized space usage and improved passenger information services.

This initiative, under a Public-Private Partnership model, incorporates Fastag-based traffic management to ensure smoother flow, ultimately aiming to reduce bus turnaround times from the current 45-60 minutes to 30 minutes, significantly boosting bus circulation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

