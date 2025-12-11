Left Menu

Proteas Level Series with Dynamic Victory Over India

South Africa marked a significant victory against India by 51 runs in the second T20I, tying the series 1-1. Quinton de Kock drove the win with a blistering 90 off 46 balls, aiding his team to 213/4. India faltered, falling short at 162, despite Tilak Varma's valiant 62.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mullanpur | Updated: 11-12-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 22:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a thrilling contest, South Africa emerged victorious over India with a commanding 51-run win in the second T20I, thereby leveling the five-match series at 1-1 on Thursday.

Quinton de Kock played a pivotal role, smashing a fiery half-century, scoring 90 off just 46 balls, which propelled South Africa to 213 for 4. The team capitalized on a solid start, with contributions from Donovan Ferreira and David Miller further strengthening their innings.

When it was India's turn to bat, the South African pacers quickly put them on the backfoot, reducing the hosts to 32/3 within the powerplay. Despite Tilak Varma's resilient 62, India was eventually bowled out for 162 in 19.1 overs, with Ottneil Baartman taking 4/24, marking a successful outing for the Proteas' bowling unit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

