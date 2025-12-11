Proteas Level Series with Dynamic Victory Over India

In a thrilling contest, South Africa emerged victorious over India with a commanding 51-run win in the second T20I, thereby leveling the five-match series at 1-1 on Thursday.

Quinton de Kock played a pivotal role, smashing a fiery half-century, scoring 90 off just 46 balls, which propelled South Africa to 213 for 4. The team capitalized on a solid start, with contributions from Donovan Ferreira and David Miller further strengthening their innings.

When it was India's turn to bat, the South African pacers quickly put them on the backfoot, reducing the hosts to 32/3 within the powerplay. Despite Tilak Varma's resilient 62, India was eventually bowled out for 162 in 19.1 overs, with Ottneil Baartman taking 4/24, marking a successful outing for the Proteas' bowling unit.

(With inputs from agencies.)