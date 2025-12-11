Oracle's AI Gamble Sparks Fears of a Bubble Amid Tech Stock Slump

In a volatile turn for Wall Street, Oracle's ambitious venture into artificial intelligence led to a significant downturn in tech stocks, with the Nasdaq dropping to a one-week low. The software giant's shares fell a stark 14.4%, stirring fears about its financial strategy.

Oracle's future spending projections, which missed analyst expectations by a wide margin, now include a $15 billion increase, highlighting its high-stakes gamble to capture the AI cloud market. This move has raised alarms about potential parallels to the infamous dotcom bubble.

Despite a Federal Reserve decision to keep interest rate hikes on hold, investor unease persisted. The S&P 500 dropped slightly, while blue-chip indices showed mixed movements as money flowed towards more stable, value-oriented investments.

