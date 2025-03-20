Canada Condemns China's Use of Death Penalty Amid Tensions
Canada strongly criticized China for executing Canadian citizens earlier this year, underscoring ongoing tensions between the two nations. Despite calls for clemency from Canada, the Chinese government upheld strict penalties on drug-related crimes. This incident adds to a list of existing diplomatic disputes over tariffs and trade policies.
- Country:
- Canada
Canada has condemned China's execution of Canadian citizens, marking a sharp escalation in already strained diplomatic relations. The executions occurred earlier this year and underline Canada's firm opposition to the death penalty in all forms.
Robert Schellenberg, a Canadian sentenced to death for drug smuggling, remains alive, according to Canada's Foreign Ministry. This development comes amidst growing trade tensions, as China recently imposed tariffs on a significant portion of Canadian goods.
The Chinese embassy in Ottawa criticized Canada for its 'irresponsible remarks,' reaffirming its strict stance against drug-related crimes. The diplomatic row is further fueled by mutual trade levies, complicating bilateral relations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India charges auto tariffs higher than 100%: Trump in address to Joint session of Congress.
Trump's Bold Congressional Address: Defending Tariffs and Presidential Moves
Reciprocal tariffs are coming soon: Trump.
Tariffs are about making America rich again, great again: Trump.
Trump's Call for Reciprocal Tariffs: A Fair Trade Game Changer