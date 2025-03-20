Canada Condemns China's Use of Death Penalty Amid Tensions

Canada has condemned China's execution of Canadian citizens, marking a sharp escalation in already strained diplomatic relations. The executions occurred earlier this year and underline Canada's firm opposition to the death penalty in all forms.

Robert Schellenberg, a Canadian sentenced to death for drug smuggling, remains alive, according to Canada's Foreign Ministry. This development comes amidst growing trade tensions, as China recently imposed tariffs on a significant portion of Canadian goods.

The Chinese embassy in Ottawa criticized Canada for its 'irresponsible remarks,' reaffirming its strict stance against drug-related crimes. The diplomatic row is further fueled by mutual trade levies, complicating bilateral relations.

