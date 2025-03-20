Left Menu

Fed Holds Rates Steady Amid Economic Uncertainty

The Federal Reserve decided to hold interest rates steady, anticipating a potential cut by year's end. Despite higher inflation projections due to tariffs, economic growth forecasts have been reduced. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell emphasized the need for caution amid rising uncertainties, indicating a cautious approach going forward.

Updated: 20-03-2025 00:29 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 00:29 IST
The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady, aligning with widespread expectations. Policymakers, however, signaled potential rate cuts by half a percentage point by the end of the year as they contend with slowing economic growth and potentially decreasing inflation.

Despite marking up inflation forecasts due to the Trump administration's tariff implementation, the Fed downgraded its economic growth outlook to 1.7%. Though growth forecasts dimmed, unemployment rates are expected to rise slightly, revealing an economic outlook fraught with uncertainty.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell highlighted the "unusually elevated" uncertainty of the current economic environment, suggesting a wait-and-see approach. In contrast, stock markets ticked upwards following the Fed's announcements, reflecting cautious optimism among investors.

