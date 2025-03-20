Fed Holds Rates Steady Amid Economic Uncertainty

The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady, aligning with widespread expectations. Policymakers, however, signaled potential rate cuts by half a percentage point by the end of the year as they contend with slowing economic growth and potentially decreasing inflation.

Despite marking up inflation forecasts due to the Trump administration's tariff implementation, the Fed downgraded its economic growth outlook to 1.7%. Though growth forecasts dimmed, unemployment rates are expected to rise slightly, revealing an economic outlook fraught with uncertainty.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell highlighted the "unusually elevated" uncertainty of the current economic environment, suggesting a wait-and-see approach. In contrast, stock markets ticked upwards following the Fed's announcements, reflecting cautious optimism among investors.

