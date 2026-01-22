Left Menu

Thriller 'Sinners' Shatters Oscar Records with 16 Nominations

'Sinners,' a Warner Bros vampire thriller, has claimed a record 16 Oscar nominations. The film pays homage to blues music and Black culture in the U.S. South during segregation. Michael B. Jordan leads the best actor race against Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothee Chalamet.

The vampire thriller "Sinners" has made history by earning a record-breaking 16 Oscar nominations, setting it up as the front-runner for best picture. The Warner Bros film, which highlights blues music and Black culture during the Segregation-era in the U.S. South, features Michael B. Jordan in a starring role.

Jordan faces stiff competition from Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothee Chalamet for the best actor award. The film also boasts nominations for best director, cinematography, costume design, original screenplay, and visual effects. The Oscars will air live, hosted by comedian Conan O'Brien, on March 15th.

Warner Bros Discovery led all studios with 30 nominations, while "Sinners" will compete against notable films like "Frankenstein" and "One Battle After Another." Films featuring unconventional storytelling seem to resonate with the Academy, as seen in this year's diverse nomination slate across various genres.

