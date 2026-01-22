Neeraj Ghaywan's 'Homebound' Misses Oscar Nomination

Neeraj Ghaywan's acclaimed drama 'Homebound' has failed to secure a nomination for the Best International Feature Film category at the 2026 Oscars. The announcement, made by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Los Angeles, was a disappointment despite the film's strong festival circuit performance.

Produced by notable figures Karan Johar and Adar Poonawalla, 'Homebound' was inspired by a New York Times article and premiered at Cannes last May. The film, featuring actors Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor, explores the friendship between a Muslim and a Dalit longing for acceptance.

Supported by Hollywood legend Martin Scorsese as an executive producer, the movie depicted a stirring tale yet couldn't make it to the final cut of nominees. Notably, only three Indian films have previously reached this stage at the Oscars.