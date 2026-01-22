Left Menu

Neeraj Ghaywan's 'Homebound' Misses Oscar Nomination

Neeraj Ghaywan's acclaimed drama 'Homebound' missed out on an Oscar nomination in the Best International Feature Film category for the 98th Academy Awards. Despite a strong festival run, India's entry did not make the final five. Only three Indian films have previously been nominated in this category.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2026 23:41 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 23:41 IST
Neeraj Ghaywan's 'Homebound' Misses Oscar Nomination
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Neeraj Ghaywan's acclaimed drama 'Homebound' has failed to secure a nomination for the Best International Feature Film category at the 2026 Oscars. The announcement, made by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Los Angeles, was a disappointment despite the film's strong festival circuit performance.

Produced by notable figures Karan Johar and Adar Poonawalla, 'Homebound' was inspired by a New York Times article and premiered at Cannes last May. The film, featuring actors Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor, explores the friendship between a Muslim and a Dalit longing for acceptance.

Supported by Hollywood legend Martin Scorsese as an executive producer, the movie depicted a stirring tale yet couldn't make it to the final cut of nominees. Notably, only three Indian films have previously reached this stage at the Oscars.

TRENDING

1
Venezuela's Oil Law Overhaul: A Path to Foreign Investment

Venezuela's Oil Law Overhaul: A Path to Foreign Investment

 Global
2
Global Currencies Shift Amid Trump's Tariff U-Turn and Economic Data

Global Currencies Shift Amid Trump's Tariff U-Turn and Economic Data

 Global
3
Ukraine Faces New Energy Crisis Amidst Challenges

Ukraine Faces New Energy Crisis Amidst Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Sues JPMorgan: Banking Battle Over 'Debanking' Allegations

Trump Sues JPMorgan: Banking Battle Over 'Debanking' Allegations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026