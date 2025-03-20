Left Menu

Market Rebounds Amid Trade Tensions: Fed Holds Steady

U.S. stocks rallied after the Federal Reserve maintained its interest rates, with traders reacting to President Trump's tariff policies. The Fed signaled potential rate cuts amid concerns over growth and inflation. Despite lingering uncertainties, stocks showed signs of recovery, led by consumer discretionary gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 01:34 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 01:34 IST
Market Rebounds Amid Trade Tensions: Fed Holds Steady
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. stocks made a strong recovery on Wednesday as the Federal Reserve decided to keep interest rates unchanged, a move widely anticipated by investors. This decision comes amidst the backdrop of President Donald Trump's ongoing tariff strategies, which continue to pose questions on economic growth and inflationary pressures.

The Federal Reserve left its benchmark overnight interest rate stable in the range of 4.25%-4.50%. It indicated the likelihood of two quarter-point rate cuts by year-end, mirroring forecasts made three months ago. The central bank also predicted slower economic growth and increased inflation. Divergences among policymakers highlighted ongoing uncertainty, particularly concerning Trump's policy impacts.

Meanwhile, European Union officials announced plans to tighten steel import quotas, curtailing flows by 15% in response to U.S. tariff escalations. Boeing's shares rallied on the assurance of minimal immediate tariff impacts. Despite pressures from economic indicators pointing to a cooling economy, the markets, led by consumer discretionary stocks, showed recovery signs, as evidenced by gains in key indices like S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Dow Jones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025