Left Menu

Dollar Dips as Fed Indicates Rate Cuts Amid Tariff Uncertainty

The U.S. dollar softened after the Federal Reserve signaled possible interest rate cuts due to economic and tariff uncertainties, while the British pound hit a high ahead of the Bank of England's decision. Economic forecasts remain mixed, with inflation concerns influencing policy stances globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 07:32 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 07:32 IST
Dollar Dips as Fed Indicates Rate Cuts Amid Tariff Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar experienced a decline on Thursday following indications from the Federal Reserve that interest rate cuts could occur later this year. This comes amid ongoing uncertainty surrounding U.S. tariffs, despite expectations of slower economic growth and heightened inflation.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell emphasized a cautious approach, noting that the current monetary policy is well-positioned to manage existing risks and uncertainties. Meanwhile, the British pound reached a four-month peak, anticipating the Bank of England's policy decision.

Globally, currency markets remained largely steady, with Japan observing a holiday. The U.S. dollar index held firm, while the euro and yen maintained levels close to recent figures. Market dynamics were further influenced by geopolitical tensions and employment statistics from other regions such as Australia and Turkey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025