Telangana's Economic and Environmental Surge: A 2025 Outlook

Telangana has posted significant economic growth for the fiscal year 2024-25, with its Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) reaching Rs 16.12 lakh crore, according to the Socio-Economic Outlook for 2025. This reflects a robust 10% growth, driven largely by advancements in the IT sector and strategic budgetary allocations.

The Economic Outlook report reveals that the state's per capita income has surged to Rs 3.79 lakh, marking a 9.6% increase. This uptick points to improvements in living standards and employment rates. The primary sector remains the largest employer, though the service sector is the main economic contributor, constituting 66.3% of the Gross State Value Added.

On the health front, Telangana has doubled its health insurance limit under Rajiv Aarogyasri. Additionally, the state is enhancing its environmental conservation efforts, aiming to increase forest cover from 25% to 33% of its geographical area. These initiatives underscore Telangana's commitment to sustainable economic growth and improved public welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)