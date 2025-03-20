Left Menu

Telangana's Economic and Environmental Surge: A 2025 Outlook

Telangana's economy flourished in 2024-25, achieving a 10% growth rate and a per capita income rise to Rs 3.79 lakh. The state's service sector leads, while environmental efforts aim to expand forest cover. Health enhancements under Aarogyasri and high employment in the primary sector mark notable advances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 20-03-2025 08:45 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 08:45 IST
Telangana's Economic and Environmental Surge: A 2025 Outlook
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana has posted significant economic growth for the fiscal year 2024-25, with its Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) reaching Rs 16.12 lakh crore, according to the Socio-Economic Outlook for 2025. This reflects a robust 10% growth, driven largely by advancements in the IT sector and strategic budgetary allocations.

The Economic Outlook report reveals that the state's per capita income has surged to Rs 3.79 lakh, marking a 9.6% increase. This uptick points to improvements in living standards and employment rates. The primary sector remains the largest employer, though the service sector is the main economic contributor, constituting 66.3% of the Gross State Value Added.

On the health front, Telangana has doubled its health insurance limit under Rajiv Aarogyasri. Additionally, the state is enhancing its environmental conservation efforts, aiming to increase forest cover from 25% to 33% of its geographical area. These initiatives underscore Telangana's commitment to sustainable economic growth and improved public welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025