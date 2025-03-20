Spice Market Update: Mumbai's Premium Copra and Pepper Prices

In an update from Mumbai's spice market, the prices for black pepper and copra have been disclosed, with noteworthy variations noted across regions. Black pepper in Mumbai is currently priced between 760 and 850.

Copra prices show a wide range, with values reported at 17,500 in Alapuzha, 17,200 in Kozhikode, and a notable 22,500 in Rajapur, Mumbai. Edible copra in Mumbai is priced at 20,000.

Coconut oil prices have also been listed, with Mumbai's rate set at 2,850. Market observers note these figures are indicative of significant regional price dynamics.

