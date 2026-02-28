Boosting Hospital Participation: Mumbai's Healthcare Schemes on the Rise
The Maharashtra government plans to hold meetings with major hospitals in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region to enhance participation in health schemes. Concerns include low hospital empanelment due to inadequate reimbursement rates. Efforts aim to improve access to Ayushman Bharat and Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya Yojanas.
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra government announced an initiative to engage major hospitals in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region to participate more actively in central and state health schemes. The move follows concerns over limited hospital involvement, as well as low reimbursement rates discouraging top hospitals from joining.
During a state assembly session, members highlighted the inadequate reach of the Ayushman Bharat and Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya schemes in Mumbai, despite extensive promotion. They argued that rates set under these programs are insufficient for high-cost urban hospitals, deterring their participation.
State Health Minister Meghna Bordikar emphasized ongoing discussions with hospitals to address cost concerns and enhance scheme adoption. Board members called for annual revisions of package rates and advocated for improvisations in payment processes to ensure hospitals' timely reimbursements.
ALSO READ
Labourer killed, five injured after they fall from under-construction building in Chembur area of Mumbai: Fire Brigade official.
Flight from Delhi to Tel Aviv diverted to Mumbai due to Israel airspace closure. Air India.
Mumbai Fights Back: Tackling Drug Menace in Public Parks
RANGVERSE 2026: Mumbai's Largest Holi Festival
Private Hospitals Surge: Witnessing Robust Growth in Revenue and Expansion