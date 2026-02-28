Left Menu

Boosting Hospital Participation: Mumbai's Healthcare Schemes on the Rise

The Maharashtra government plans to hold meetings with major hospitals in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region to enhance participation in health schemes. Concerns include low hospital empanelment due to inadequate reimbursement rates. Efforts aim to improve access to Ayushman Bharat and Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya Yojanas.

The Maharashtra government announced an initiative to engage major hospitals in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region to participate more actively in central and state health schemes. The move follows concerns over limited hospital involvement, as well as low reimbursement rates discouraging top hospitals from joining.

During a state assembly session, members highlighted the inadequate reach of the Ayushman Bharat and Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya schemes in Mumbai, despite extensive promotion. They argued that rates set under these programs are insufficient for high-cost urban hospitals, deterring their participation.

State Health Minister Meghna Bordikar emphasized ongoing discussions with hospitals to address cost concerns and enhance scheme adoption. Board members called for annual revisions of package rates and advocated for improvisations in payment processes to ensure hospitals' timely reimbursements.

