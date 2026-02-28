Iron Rod Mishap: Young Man Injured on Mumbai Street

A metal rod tumbling from the Sewri-Worli Bridge dramatically altered the night's proceedings on Acharya Donde Marg in Mumbai, leaving a 22-year-old man injured on Friday.

The accident happened around 8:48 pm on February 27, causing immediate concern among locals. The victim, identified as Ganesh Vishnu Budhale, was swiftly transported to Gleneagles Hospital in Parel, courtesy of a quick-thinking resident.

Medical officials have confirmed that Budhale is in stable condition. Authorities are awaiting further details as the investigation into the incident continues. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)