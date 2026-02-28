Left Menu

Iron Rod Mishap: Young Man Injured on Mumbai Street

A 22-year-old man was injured when an iron rod fell from the Sewri-Worli Bridge onto the road below. The incident happened on Acharya Donde Marg, Mumbai. The victim, Ganesh Vishnu Budhale, was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2026 16:42 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 16:42 IST
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A metal rod tumbling from the Sewri-Worli Bridge dramatically altered the night's proceedings on Acharya Donde Marg in Mumbai, leaving a 22-year-old man injured on Friday.

The accident happened around 8:48 pm on February 27, causing immediate concern among locals. The victim, identified as Ganesh Vishnu Budhale, was swiftly transported to Gleneagles Hospital in Parel, courtesy of a quick-thinking resident.

Medical officials have confirmed that Budhale is in stable condition. Authorities are awaiting further details as the investigation into the incident continues. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

