Iron Rod Mishap: Young Man Injured on Mumbai Street
A 22-year-old man was injured when an iron rod fell from the Sewri-Worli Bridge onto the road below. The incident happened on Acharya Donde Marg, Mumbai. The victim, Ganesh Vishnu Budhale, was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.
A metal rod tumbling from the Sewri-Worli Bridge dramatically altered the night's proceedings on Acharya Donde Marg in Mumbai, leaving a 22-year-old man injured on Friday.
The accident happened around 8:48 pm on February 27, causing immediate concern among locals. The victim, identified as Ganesh Vishnu Budhale, was swiftly transported to Gleneagles Hospital in Parel, courtesy of a quick-thinking resident.
Medical officials have confirmed that Budhale is in stable condition. Authorities are awaiting further details as the investigation into the incident continues. (ANI)
