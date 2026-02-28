2nd Jiyo Parsi Advisory Committee Meeting Held in Mumbai: Focus on Demographic Revival and Community Empowerment

The 2nd meeting of the Jiyo Parsi Advisory Committee was held today in Mumbai under the chairmanship of Dr. Chandra Shekhar Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Minority Affairs. The meeting reaffirmed the Government of India’s commitment to addressing demographic concerns within the Parsi community through structured policy support and collaborative engagement.

The meeting was attended by senior officials of the Ministry of Minority Affairs, representatives from the Minority Welfare Departments of Maharashtra and Gujarat, members of the Bombay and Gujarat Parsi Panchayats, and representatives of the National Minorities Development & Finance Corporation (NMDFC).

Deliberations on Declining Population Trends

The Committee undertook detailed discussions on the factors contributing to the steady decline in the Parsi population. Key issues examined included demographic trends, delayed marriages, socio-economic challenges, and evolving social patterns within the community.

Stakeholders shared perspectives on the need for coordinated policy interventions combined with active community participation. Emphasis was placed on designing culturally sensitive and community-driven approaches that encourage family formation while respecting individual choices.

Promoting Early and Timely Marriages

One of the central themes of the meeting was exploring ways to promote timely and early marriages within the Parsi community. Suggestions discussed included:

Strengthening awareness initiatives highlighting the importance of family formation

Expanding counselling and matchmaking support systems

Encouraging deeper engagement by Parsi Panchayats and community institutions

Enhancing outreach efforts among Parsi youth and families

Members stressed that community-led engagement, supported by government facilitation, can play a critical role in addressing demographic challenges.

Economic Empowerment as a Pillar of Sustainability

Dr Chandra Shekhar Kumar underscored the importance of economic empowerment in ensuring the long-term sustainability of the Parsi community. He encouraged community members, particularly youth and women, to leverage concessional loans and entrepreneurship support offered by NMDFC.

The schemes provide financial assistance for startups, self-employment ventures and skill-based enterprises, thereby enabling economic independence and strengthening socio-economic resilience within the community.

Review of the Jiyo Parsi Scheme

The Committee also reviewed the progress of the Jiyo Parsi Scheme, a unique Central Sector Scheme aimed at reversing the declining population trend of the Parsi community.

The scheme offers:

Financial assistance for medical support related to fertility treatments

Childcare assistance

Advocacy and awareness programmes

Community outreach initiatives to encourage family formation

The discussions highlighted the need for continued awareness generation and streamlined implementation to ensure eligible beneficiaries fully utilise the scheme’s provisions.

Government’s Continued Commitment

The meeting concluded with a reaffirmation of the Government of India’s commitment to preserving and strengthening the rich heritage, demographic vitality and socio-economic well-being of the Parsi community.

Through focused interventions under the Jiyo Parsi Scheme and enhanced collaboration with Panchayats, State governments and financial institutions such as NMDFC, the Ministry of Minority Affairs aims to create a supportive ecosystem that addresses demographic challenges while promoting economic empowerment and cultural continuity.