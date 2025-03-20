Left Menu

K-Rail Project Land Transactions: No Restrictions, Minister Assures Assembly

Kerala Revenue Minister K Rajan assured no restrictions on land purchase, sale, or pledging in areas for the K-Rail project. Opposition argues the project still restricts transactions. Rehabilitation for those affected by Kannur airport expansion is promised. Land acquisition continues amid public protests and political opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 20-03-2025 12:15 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 12:15 IST
K-Rail Project Land Transactions: No Restrictions, Minister Assures Assembly
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala's Revenue Minister, K Rajan, has confirmed in the state assembly that there are no restrictions on the purchase, sale, or pledging of land earmarked for the K-Rail project. Despite this assurance, Opposition Leader V D Satheesan argues the lack of an official notification impacts land transactions.

The proposed K-Rail project, a joint venture between the Kerala government and the Ministry of Railways, faces delays due to public protests, political opposition, and pending central government approvals. Rajan announced that a rehabilitation package will be prepared for residents displaced by Kannur airport expansion.

In a response to concerns, Rajan assures measures will prevent revenue recovery on notified lands, and the Kozhikode REC is tasked with valuing buildings on the proposed land for compensation. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has promised timely resolution of related issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cyber threat detection: How human-AI collaboration is changing the game

A new era in mining: How AI is redefining maintenance and efficiency

Can synthetic data bridge the research gap in rare diseases?

Outsmarting Scammers: A game that can save you from online fraud

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025