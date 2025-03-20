K-Rail Project Land Transactions: No Restrictions, Minister Assures Assembly

Kerala's Revenue Minister, K Rajan, has confirmed in the state assembly that there are no restrictions on the purchase, sale, or pledging of land earmarked for the K-Rail project. Despite this assurance, Opposition Leader V D Satheesan argues the lack of an official notification impacts land transactions.

The proposed K-Rail project, a joint venture between the Kerala government and the Ministry of Railways, faces delays due to public protests, political opposition, and pending central government approvals. Rajan announced that a rehabilitation package will be prepared for residents displaced by Kannur airport expansion.

In a response to concerns, Rajan assures measures will prevent revenue recovery on notified lands, and the Kozhikode REC is tasked with valuing buildings on the proposed land for compensation. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has promised timely resolution of related issues.

