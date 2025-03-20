Price Hike Alert: BMW and Renault Announce New Increases

BMW Group India announced plans to increase prices by up to 3 percent across its BMW and MINI product lines starting April 1, 2025. This marks the second such increase this year, following a similar hike in January.

Earlier, Renault India disclosed a price increase of up to 2 percent for its entire model range commencing in April, which is the first hike since February 2023. The automotive manufacturers cite escalating input costs as the reason for the adjustments.

Following suit, other major car manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors, Kia India, and Honda Cars have also revealed plans to raise their vehicle prices due to rising production costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)