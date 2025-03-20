Left Menu

Price Hike Alert: BMW and Renault Announce New Increases

BMW Group India plans to raise prices by up to 3% for BMW and MINI cars from April 1, 2025. This follows a similar hike in January. Renault India also announces a 2% increase from April, following the trend set by Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors, Kia India, and Honda Cars.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 14:50 IST
Price Hike Alert: BMW and Renault Announce New Increases
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

BMW Group India announced plans to increase prices by up to 3 percent across its BMW and MINI product lines starting April 1, 2025. This marks the second such increase this year, following a similar hike in January.

Earlier, Renault India disclosed a price increase of up to 2 percent for its entire model range commencing in April, which is the first hike since February 2023. The automotive manufacturers cite escalating input costs as the reason for the adjustments.

Following suit, other major car manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors, Kia India, and Honda Cars have also revealed plans to raise their vehicle prices due to rising production costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cyber threat detection: How human-AI collaboration is changing the game

A new era in mining: How AI is redefining maintenance and efficiency

Can synthetic data bridge the research gap in rare diseases?

Outsmarting Scammers: A game that can save you from online fraud

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025