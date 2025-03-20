Jaishankar Champions Global Cooperation Amidst Uncertainty

During the 10th CII India-LAC Business Conclave on Thursday, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted the urgent need to establish reliable and resilient supply chains. He noted that the world faces an uncertain and volatile period, significantly impacting developing countries in the aftermath of the COVID pandemic.

Jaishankar underscored the additional pressure points introduced by the Ukraine conflict, impacting food, fuel, and fertilizer security. He emphasized the high cost of borrowing for developing nations and the risks of over-concentration in specific geographical regions, advocating for diversified global cooperation.

The minister pointed out the vast collaboration potential with Latin America and the Caribbean, particularly in health, food, and energy security. He highlighted opportunities in technology flows, regulatory harmonization, and talent mobility, while emphasizing infrastructure, mining, and innovation as key areas for future partnerships.

