DPIIT and Yes Bank Unite to Boost Startup Innovation
The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has partnered with Yes Bank to enhance funding, mentorship, and infrastructure for startups. This partnership aims to empower entrepreneurs with Yes Bank's financial resources and strategic network, enabling growth and investment attraction. DPIIT also collaborates with Kyndryl Solutions for digital support.
- Country:
- India
The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has inked a strategic partnership with Yes Bank aimed at bolstering early-stage startups in India. This alliance seeks to provide these startups with essential funding access, mentorship, and infrastructure support.
Under this partnership, the DPIIT will leverage its Startup India initiative in conjunction with Yes Bank's financial expertise to facilitate critical market linkages. Yes Bank's HeadStartup programme will offer tailored financial solutions including working capital and cash flow management to invigoration early-stage ventures.
The multi-faceted collaboration also includes an agreement with Kyndryl Solutions, focusing on manufacturing and IT startups. Kyndryl will support these ventures with digital transformation and Generative AI expertise, fostering product development and digital resilience.
(With inputs from agencies.)
