Left Menu

DPIIT and Yes Bank Unite to Boost Startup Innovation

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has partnered with Yes Bank to enhance funding, mentorship, and infrastructure for startups. This partnership aims to empower entrepreneurs with Yes Bank's financial resources and strategic network, enabling growth and investment attraction. DPIIT also collaborates with Kyndryl Solutions for digital support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 16:56 IST
DPIIT and Yes Bank Unite to Boost Startup Innovation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has inked a strategic partnership with Yes Bank aimed at bolstering early-stage startups in India. This alliance seeks to provide these startups with essential funding access, mentorship, and infrastructure support.

Under this partnership, the DPIIT will leverage its Startup India initiative in conjunction with Yes Bank's financial expertise to facilitate critical market linkages. Yes Bank's HeadStartup programme will offer tailored financial solutions including working capital and cash flow management to invigoration early-stage ventures.

The multi-faceted collaboration also includes an agreement with Kyndryl Solutions, focusing on manufacturing and IT startups. Kyndryl will support these ventures with digital transformation and Generative AI expertise, fostering product development and digital resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025