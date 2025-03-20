Left Menu

Maximize Returns and Save Tax with Ujjivan's Tax Saving Fixed Deposits

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank's Tax Saving Fixed Deposits are gaining momentum among investors aiming for higher returns and tax savings. With dependable security, a high-interest rate of 7.2%, and a simple setup process, these deposits present an excellent opportunity to optimize tax benefits under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act.

Updated: 20-03-2025 17:15 IST
Tax Saving Fixed Deposits are capturing attention from investors eager for attractive yields and tax savings. With banks offering high interest rates, the reliability of these deposits in safeguarding funds has contributed to their rising popularity among financial planners.

The deposits, in comparison to regular savings accounts, offer better interest-earning potential. Additionally, they provide tax deductions under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act of 1961, allowing investors to claim up to Rs. 1.5 lakh annually.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank stands out with its competitive offerings. Its Tax Saving Fixed Deposit promises a high interest rate of 7.2% per annum. Investors can capitalize on these rates by committing for a five-year term, making it a compelling option for maximizing investment returns while enjoying tax deductions.

