Sumit Woods Receives Key Certification for Premium Mumbai Development

Sumit Woods Limited has obtained an extended Commencement Certificate for Sumit KMR PARAM, a luxury residential project in Borivali West, Mumbai. The project promises modern amenities and strong connectivity, with an estimated revenue of Rs400 Cr. Sumit Woods continues to prioritize timely and quality project execution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-03-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 17:17 IST
Sumit Woods Gets Green Light for High-End Residential Development in Borivali. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development for Mumbai's real estate market, Sumit Woods Limited has obtained an extended Commencement Certificate (CC) for its high-end residential project, Sumit KMR PARAM, located in Borivali West. The project sprawls over 4,00,000 sq. ft. and is poised to redefine urban living standards.

This premium project, strategically located in Borivali West, boasts seamless connectivity through major roads, railway stations, and essential infrastructure corridors. Designed for modern urban living, it includes a well-structured development comprising a Basement, Stilt, Eight Podium Levels, and a Residential Tower stretching from the 9th to the 33rd floor, plus part of the 34th floor, aiming for an estimated Rs400 Cr in revenue.

Mitaram Jangid, Managing Director of Sumit Woods, expressed enthusiasm about the latest milestone: 'Securing the Commencement Certificate is a crucial step in realizing our vision for upscale living in Borivali West. The overwhelming response underscores the project's potential as a sought-after address.' With another significant project in Hedavkarwadi, Prabhadevi, Sumit Woods solidifies its foothold in the real estate sector while maintaining its commitment to quality and efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

