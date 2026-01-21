Nigel Farage Caught in Financial Interest Scandal

Nigel Farage, leader of Britain's Reform UK party, has been found in breach of parliamentary rules for not declaring financial interests, a parliamentary official revealed. The undeclared payments, including those from Google and Elon Musk's X Corp, amounted to approximately 380,000 pounds, largely received in 2025.

The Standards Commissioner, Daniel Greenberg, stated the breaches were unintentional, attributing them to staffing and administrative issues. Farage, while accepting full responsibility for the oversight, acknowledged that the late declarations did not meet public expectations from political figures.

Farage characterized the lapses as administrative errors by himself and his team, apologizing sincerely. Meanwhile, the government, led by Prime Minister Keir Starmer's Labour Party, announced plans to reinforce rules on lawmakers' second jobs to ensure they meet public expectations.

