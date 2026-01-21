Left Menu

Market Calm Before Davos: Tariffs, Elections, and Economic Uncertainty

US futures rose amid mixed global shares, awaiting Donald Trump's Davos speech. European tariffs, Asian elections, and economic measures stirred global markets, while gold and safe havens surged. Notable market indices fluctuated, reflecting geopolitical tensions and upcoming Fed and the Bank of Japan meetings, influencing international economic strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hong Kong | Updated: 21-01-2026 15:29 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 15:29 IST
Global markets are in a state of anticipation, as US futures climbed even amid mixed trading, hours before President Donald Trump's address at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Investors keenly await the outcome, particularly amidst trade tensions sparked by the US' proposed tariffs on several European nations.

European markets showed slight declines with Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 dipping by 0.4% and 0.2% respectively. Analysts are watching closely how Trump's trade policies, including a potential tariff hike by 10% on nations like Denmark and Germany, will influence future market movements and geopolitical alliances.

Asian markets reflected broader regional uncertainties, with Japan grappling with domestic elections and economic policies potentially altering government bond yields significantly. Meanwhile, as the Federal Reserve and Japan's central bank prepare for crucial monetary meetings, investors speculate on interest rate policies and economic forecasts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

