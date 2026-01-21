Trai Steps In: Telecom Pricing Tensions at Navi Mumbai Airport

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) is delving into the pricing challenges allegedly being faced by telecom operators in deploying networks at Navi Mumbai International Airport, which is backed by Adani Group. This comes after the industry body, Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), approached Trai for intervention, alleging issues with the pricing framework.

Trai Chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti revealed that COAI's correspondence raised multiple concerns, primarily around right-of-way, as well as pricing issues. Trai has requested COAI to provide detailed historical agreements to better assess the situation and determine the course of action.

This investigation is proactive and does not require a governmental directive, according to Lahoti. Meanwhile, Navi Mumbai International Airport Ltd (NMIAL) refuted COAI's claims, asserting that the necessary permissions under the RoW framework have not been denied and that talks with telecom service providers are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)