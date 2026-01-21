World Economic Forum 2024: Power Struggles and Diplomatic Chess

The World Economic Forum in Davos has become a battleground of global diplomacy and economic maneuvering as US President Donald Trump made his third appearance. The annual gathering sees nearly 3,000 leaders and activists from 130 countries convene for discussions around pressing global issues.

Tensions are palpable with Trump's controversial administration tactics, including his ambition to take over Greenland, raising alarm among allies. The European Commission President criticized Trump's planned tariffs, while France hinted at possible retaliation measures, potentially shaking EU-US economic ties.

Conversations around Middle East stability were highlighted by Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi's emphasis on regional peace and development. Meanwhile, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson assured that NATO will not be swayed by threats, as global markets stabilize despite the looming geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)