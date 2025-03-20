Malabar Gold's Glittering Expansion: 12 New Showrooms Across India
Malabar Gold plans to open 12 new showrooms across India with a Rs 600 crore investment this fiscal year. The expansion includes international and domestic locations, enhancing its presence and employment opportunities. Future plans include 60 more showrooms by 2025-26, extending the brand's global reach.
- Country:
- India
Jewellery retailer Malabar Gold announced plans to open 12 new showrooms nationwide, investing Rs 600 crore this fiscal year. This expansion will take place in key Indian locations including Panvel, Pune, and Varanasi, boosting local employment and brand footprint.
Currently, Malabar Gold operates 391 showrooms across 13 countries and aims to expand this number through strategic openings. The company employs over 25,000 professionals, contributing to its significant global presence.
Malabar Gold is set to further cement its market position with plans for 60 additional showrooms by 2025-26, including openings in the Middle East, UK, and Canada. Chairman MP Ahammed emphasizes the company's commitment to luxury and trust worldwide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Address to Congress: Trump lists India among countries charging high tariff on American imports.
Mohammed Shami's Masterclass: The Key to India's Semifinal Triumph
Beyond Agriculture: The Rise of Non-Farm Employment in Rajasthan’s Rural Economy
KL Rahul's Adaptability Shines as India Heads to Champions Trophy Final
Court Controversy: Indian Wells Surfaces Stir Mixed Reactions