Malabar Gold's Glittering Expansion: 12 New Showrooms Across India

Jewellery retailer Malabar Gold announced plans to open 12 new showrooms nationwide, investing Rs 600 crore this fiscal year. This expansion will take place in key Indian locations including Panvel, Pune, and Varanasi, boosting local employment and brand footprint.

Currently, Malabar Gold operates 391 showrooms across 13 countries and aims to expand this number through strategic openings. The company employs over 25,000 professionals, contributing to its significant global presence.

Malabar Gold is set to further cement its market position with plans for 60 additional showrooms by 2025-26, including openings in the Middle East, UK, and Canada. Chairman MP Ahammed emphasizes the company's commitment to luxury and trust worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)