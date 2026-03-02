CCS Assesses West Asia Tensions: Indian Community Safety An Urgent Priority
The Cabinet Committee on Security, led by PM Modi, convened to address escalating conflicts in West Asia, emphasizing the safety of Indian expatriates and travelers. The committee directed urgent measures for those impacted and highlighted the need for diplomatic resolution, amid airstrikes involving Iran and retaliatory ballistic missile attacks.
- Country:
- India
The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) assembled under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to evaluate the unfolding crisis in West Asia. Convened at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, the official residence of the Prime Minister, Sunday's meeting aimed to assess the situation's implications on Indian nationals in the region.
The committee was briefed on the February 28 airstrikes in Iran and the ensuing escalation marked by attacks across several Gulf nations. Expressing grave concern, the CCS focused on the safety and security of the extensive Indian expatriate population residing in these volatile areas.
In addition to the threat to citizens, the CCS reviewed challenges faced by Indian travelers and students affected by the tensions, considering broader regional security and economic repercussions. Departments were instructed to implement urgent assistance measures for affected Indians while advocating for de-escalation and renewed diplomacy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Crisis Deepens as Middle East Conflict Engulfs the Region
Oil Prices Surge Amid Middle East Conflict, Threatening Global Recovery
Airline Shares Plummet Amid Middle East Conflict
Airline Shares Plummet Amid Middle East Conflict, Stranding Global Passengers
Turbulent Times: Middle East Conflict Spurs Volatile Oil Markets