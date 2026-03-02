CCS Assesses West Asia Tensions: Indian Community Safety An Urgent Priority

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) assembled under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to evaluate the unfolding crisis in West Asia. Convened at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, the official residence of the Prime Minister, Sunday's meeting aimed to assess the situation's implications on Indian nationals in the region.

The committee was briefed on the February 28 airstrikes in Iran and the ensuing escalation marked by attacks across several Gulf nations. Expressing grave concern, the CCS focused on the safety and security of the extensive Indian expatriate population residing in these volatile areas.

In addition to the threat to citizens, the CCS reviewed challenges faced by Indian travelers and students affected by the tensions, considering broader regional security and economic repercussions. Departments were instructed to implement urgent assistance measures for affected Indians while advocating for de-escalation and renewed diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)