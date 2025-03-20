EU Delays Tariff Retaliation: A Strategic Pause in Transatlantic Trade Tensions

In a pivotal move, the European Union has decided to postpone its planned counter-measures against the United States, which were initially scheduled for early April. The EU seeks to deliberate on the U.S. goods to target, leveraging the additional weeks to align with member states and foster negotiations.

European Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic stated that delaying the counter-measures could provide an opportunity for productive discussions with U.S. counterparts. However, talks show limited progress as U.S. priorities remain focused on tariffs as a means to draw investment and re-industrialize.

Key European leaders emphasize caution in escalating tariffs further. While some, like French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou, express doubts about targeting American whiskey, others, including Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, suggest that escalating trade disputes may not be beneficial. Ireland's Prime Minister Micheal Martin advocates for a strategic response.

(With inputs from agencies.)