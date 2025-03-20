Unemployment Claims Rise Amid Policy Uncertainty

In a sign of an evolving labor market landscape, U.S. unemployment claims saw a minor uptick last week. While layoffs remain subdued, the continuous filing for jobless benefits has extended longer than last year, echoing concerns amid persistent trade tensions and government cuts.

According to the Labor Department, initial jobless claims increased by 2,000 to a seasonally adjusted 223,000 for the week ending March 15. The forecast had anticipated 224,000 claims. Despite firings predominantly attributed to federal layoffs by the Department of Government Efficiency, the broader labor market reveals continued stability.

Economists cite policy unpredictability as a potential impediment to business investments and new job creation, a sentiment reflected by the Federal Reserve maintaining current interest rates. Jerome Powell, Fed Chair, acknowledged the balance in labor market conditions, as the economy endeavors to navigate with a cautious yet hopeful outlook.

(With inputs from agencies.)