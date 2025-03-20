Global Markets Roiled by Central Banks' Uncertainty Warnings
Global stock markets declined amid warnings from central banks about rising global uncertainty. Economic uncertainty and geopolitical tensions are impacting investor confidence. The U.S. Federal Reserve, the Bank of England, and central banks in Switzerland and Sweden highlighted inflation risks and economic growth concerns, leading to market volatility in Europe and the U.S.
Concerns over trade wars and geopolitical risks weighed heavily on Europe's main share indexes, which fell nearly 1%. Wall Street futures also dipped, while investors flocked to safe-haven assets like government bonds, pushing gold prices to a new record high. A coordinated message from Europe's central banks echoed the cautionary tone.
The Federal Reserve held U.S. interest rates steady but maintained projections for potential rate cuts by year-end. Concerns around President Trump's tariff policies influenced revised inflation forecasts and dampened economic growth outlooks, contributing to investor apprehension worldwide.
