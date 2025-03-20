Global Markets Roiled by Central Banks' Uncertainty Warnings

Global stock markets experienced a downturn on Thursday as major central banks, including the U.S. Federal Reserve, issued warnings about increasing global uncertainty.

Concerns over trade wars and geopolitical risks weighed heavily on Europe's main share indexes, which fell nearly 1%. Wall Street futures also dipped, while investors flocked to safe-haven assets like government bonds, pushing gold prices to a new record high. A coordinated message from Europe's central banks echoed the cautionary tone.

The Federal Reserve held U.S. interest rates steady but maintained projections for potential rate cuts by year-end. Concerns around President Trump's tariff policies influenced revised inflation forecasts and dampened economic growth outlooks, contributing to investor apprehension worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)