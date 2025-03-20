Left Menu

Turkish Markets Tumble Amid Political Turmoil and Central Bank Moves

Turkey’s banking index plummeted over 8% as concerns rose about potential central bank actions following a lira decline. Stocks fell post-opponent detention to President Erdogan. The lira showed stability after central bank intervention. Uncertainty looms over rate changes affecting banking recoveries and draws focus on international bonds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 19:42 IST
Turkey's banking index saw a sharp fall exceeding 8% on Thursday amid growing tensions over the central bank's potential delay or pause in interest rate cuts. This followed Wednesday's sharp decline of the lira and subsequent stock market slump, compounded by the detention of a key political rival to President Tayyip Erdogan.

The benchmark BIST-100 stock index opened with a 0.6% gain but tumbled down 0.5% by 1403 GMT. Initial slides in the banking index turned into a significant drop of 8.2%. The lira balanced at 38.0000 against the dollar after authorities intervened by selling substantial foreign reserves post-lira crash.

Analysis suggests the central bank's forex sale signals diminishing hopes for impending rate cuts, potentially influencing banking recovery tied to monetary easing cycles. While international bonds made slight recoveries, the broader financial landscape in Turkey remains uncertain amidst geopolitical and fiscal turbulence.

