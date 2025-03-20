Turkish Markets Tumble Amid Political Turmoil and Central Bank Moves

Turkey's banking index saw a sharp fall exceeding 8% on Thursday amid growing tensions over the central bank's potential delay or pause in interest rate cuts. This followed Wednesday's sharp decline of the lira and subsequent stock market slump, compounded by the detention of a key political rival to President Tayyip Erdogan.

The benchmark BIST-100 stock index opened with a 0.6% gain but tumbled down 0.5% by 1403 GMT. Initial slides in the banking index turned into a significant drop of 8.2%. The lira balanced at 38.0000 against the dollar after authorities intervened by selling substantial foreign reserves post-lira crash.

Analysis suggests the central bank's forex sale signals diminishing hopes for impending rate cuts, potentially influencing banking recovery tied to monetary easing cycles. While international bonds made slight recoveries, the broader financial landscape in Turkey remains uncertain amidst geopolitical and fiscal turbulence.

