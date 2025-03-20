Left Menu

Bank of England Holds Rates Amid Uncertain Economic Outlook

The FTSE 100 remained largely unchanged after the Bank of England kept interest rates steady at 4.5%, highlighting uncertain economic forecasts. Market reactions included declines in bank and defense stocks, with policy impacts discussed in relation to global trade tensions and U.S. economic policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 23:11 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 23:11 IST
Bank of England Holds Rates Amid Uncertain Economic Outlook
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The FTSE 100 remained stable on Thursday as the Bank of England opted to maintain its interest rates at 4.5%, sending a cautious message amid volatile global economic conditions.

The decision by the Bank of England, affirming an 8-1 vote against a rate cut, signals hesitance to make forecast assumptions amidst fluctuating trade relations involving the U.S. The rate pause follows the Federal Reserve's stance against hasty cuts in response to U.S. tariffs.

Despite the unchanged rate, diverse market reactions included drops in banking and defense shares, while new data highlighted stagnant growth in British salaries and rising short-term inflation expectations among the public.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025