Tension Over Manhattan Toll Escalates as Federal Deadline Extended

The Trump administration has extended a deadline for New York to end its new $9 congestion toll for Manhattan drivers amidst ongoing legal disputes. The toll aims to reduce traffic and bolster transit funds, but federal approval, initially granted under President Biden, was rescinded. The situation remains contentious.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 21-03-2025 01:01 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 01:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a heated exchange, the Trump administration has extended a deadline for New York state to eliminate its newly implemented $9 congestion toll for most Manhattan drivers. The toll, introduced in January, is intended to mitigate traffic and generate revenue for improvements to the city's transit system.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced the extension, granting an additional 30 days for discussions with state officials, who are challenging the federal decision to rescind the toll's approval. Duffy criticized New York's noncompliance in a social media post, warning of financial repercussions.

Despite federal opposition, New York officials, including Metropolitan Transportation Authority Chairman Janno Lieber, remain firm that the toll remains effective, citing reduced traffic and continued funding under its current implementation. The toll is projected to raise approximately $500 million this year, contributing significantly to transit infrastructure improvements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

