The Pentagon's $20 Billion Fighter Jet Gamble

President Donald Trump is poised to make a pivotal announcement regarding the Pentagon's $20 billion Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) contract. This high-stakes decision will see Lockheed Martin and Boeing square off to replace the F-22 Raptor with an advanced aircraft designed for combat alongside drones.

The NGAD initiative seeks a new crewed aircraft featuring cutting-edge stealth capabilities, sensors, and engines. The winner of this lucrative contract stands to gain significantly over its multi-decade duration. Lockheed Martin, known for producing the F-35, and Boeing, hoping for a fortune reversal, are among the contenders.

The announcement, scheduled alongside Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, is eagerly anticipated amid President Trump's push to rein in government spending, even as challenges to these fiscal efforts loom. Observers await the outcome as the U.S. Air Force continues to grapple with budget pressures and the promise of innovation.

