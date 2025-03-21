Elior Group Propels Hong Kong Into Aviation Hub with Asia HQ

Elior Group, a prominent French aeronautic services firm, is set to establish its Asia headquarters in Hong Kong, focusing on aircraft parts dismantling, recycling, and trading. This strategic move could bolster Hong Kong's standing as a key regional aviation hub.

In a recent development, Elior Group, a subsidiary of the Derichebourg Group, has reached an agreement with the Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK). The understanding aims to revitalize Hong Kong's aviation sector, which has experienced a downturn due to COVID-19 disruptions and reduced flights caused by geopolitical tensions.

This initiative marks a significant step in the city's aviation recovery strategy. By becoming Asia's first aircraft parts processing and trading center, Hong Kong is poised to meet the increasing global demand for economical, recycled aircraft parts. Elior's Chairman and CEO, Daniel Derichebourg, expressed enthusiasm about expanding opportunities in Hong Kong and Asia.

