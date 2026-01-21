India's Critical Mineral Recycling: A Sustainable Future

In a significant boost to India's sustainability initiatives, the Rs 1,500-crore Critical Mineral Recycling Incentive Scheme is rapidly progressing, with more than 70 companies registering interest. A spokesperson confirmed that over 10 firms have already met the eligibility criteria outlined in the framework.

Speaking at the International Material Recycling Conference 2026, Anupam Agnihotri, Director of the Jawaharlal Nehru Aluminium Research Development and Design Centre, highlighted the scheme's potential under the National Critical Mineral Mission. The goal is to establish 2.7 lakh metric tonnes of recycling capacity while providing investment-linked incentives for eligible recyclers meeting specific technological and scale benchmarks.

Agnihotri emphasized the critical role of recycling in ensuring India's long-term access to crucial minerals amid shrinking global supply chains. The scheme offers incentives up to Rs 50 crore for large recyclers, and Rs 25 crore for smaller players, focused on high-quality recovery rather than sheer volume.

(With inputs from agencies.)