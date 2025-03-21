Business Sweden Expands: New Office in Mumbai Signals Stronger India-Sweden Trade Relations

Business Sweden, recognized as the Swedish Trade and Invest Council, marked a significant milestone with the inauguration of its newest office in Mumbai. The event on March 18 was graced by Sweden's Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ms. Maria Malmer Stenergard, alongside Business Sweden's CEO, Mr. Jan Larsson.

The strategic expansion into Mumbai underscores Sweden's heightened interest in fortifying trade partnerships within Asia, particularly as India is poised to emerge as the third-largest global economy by 2030. The Minister's presence and her supportive remarks emphasized the evolving landscape of trade and investment that promises mutual growth.

With nearly 300 Swedish enterprises thriving in India and a reciprocal investment trend from Indian companies in Sweden, Business Sweden's decision to establish a Mumbai branch is a testament to the lucrative and dynamic opportunities prevailing in this bilaterally significant market.

(With inputs from agencies.)